US long-term care costs are sky-high, but Washington state’s new way to help pay for them could be nixed

By Marc Cohen, Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center; Recent Mel King Fellow at MIT Co-Lab, UMass Boston
If you needed long-term care, could you afford it?

For many Americans, especially those with a middle-class income and little savings, the answer to that question is absolutely not.

Nursing homes charge somewhere around US$100,000 a year, while frequent visits from a paid caregiver may set you back more than $5,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
