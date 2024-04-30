Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Slovakia: Anti-NGO law a ‘full-frontal assault on civil society’

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the approval at first reading by the Slovak Parliament of a bill that would label civil society organizations that receive more than 5,000 Euros a year in foreign funding as ‘organizations with foreign support’, Rado Sloboda, Amnesty International Slovakia’s Director, said: “This bill is a full-frontal assault on civil society, including the functioning […] The post Slovakia: Anti-NGO law a ‘full-frontal assault on civil society’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
