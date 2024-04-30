Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The French identify as Europeans – and yet are also notoriously Eurosceptic

By Pierre Bréchon, Professeur émérite de science politique, Sciences Po Grenoble, Auteurs historiques The Conversation France
The French have an ambivalent relationship to the European Union, expressing a strong feeling of European belonging on the one hand, and Euroscepticism toward institutions on the other.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 38 years after Chernobyl disaster, 12% of Belarus's territory is still contaminated
~ For Europe to emulate Silicon Valley’s tech success, it should change its startup funding model
~ Does obesity really increase your risk of dementia?
~ Türkiye: Unlawful ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul must be lifted
~ Australia just made a billion-dollar bet on building the world’s first ‘useful’ quantum computer in Brisbane. Will it pay off?
~ What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?
~ Germany Falling Short in Curbing Anti-Muslim Racism
~ Does the AFL ban on skinfold testing avoid fat shaming – or has footy ‘gone soft’?
~ Long before politicians called to ‘stop the boats’, First Nations people welcomed arrivals from Indonesia
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk — here’s why the risk to humans is likely low
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter