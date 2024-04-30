Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does obesity really increase your risk of dementia?

By Scott Chiesa, Senior Research Fellow and Alzheimer's Research UK David Carr Fellow, UCL
Many dementia charities advise people to maintain a healthy weight to reduce their risk of dementia. But some studies have suggested that obesity might actually protect against dementia. What does the science say?

The evidence linking obesity to dementia does at first appear to be convincing.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 38 years after Chernobyl disaster, 12% of Belarus's territory is still contaminated
~ The French identify as Europeans – and yet are also notoriously Eurosceptic
~ For Europe to emulate Silicon Valley’s tech success, it should change its startup funding model
~ Türkiye: Unlawful ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul must be lifted
~ Australia just made a billion-dollar bet on building the world’s first ‘useful’ quantum computer in Brisbane. Will it pay off?
~ What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?
~ Germany Falling Short in Curbing Anti-Muslim Racism
~ Does the AFL ban on skinfold testing avoid fat shaming – or has footy ‘gone soft’?
~ Long before politicians called to ‘stop the boats’, First Nations people welcomed arrivals from Indonesia
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk — here’s why the risk to humans is likely low
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter