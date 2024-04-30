Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Unlawful ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul must be lifted

By Amnesty International
The Turkish authorities must urgently lift a ban on a planned May Day solidarity demonstration in Istanbul’s Taksim Square and allow people to gather in accordance with a recent ruling by Türkiye’s Constitutional Court, Amnesty International said. Trade unions, opposition parties and other civil society organizations have pledged to gather in Taksim Square despite a […] The post Türkiye: Unlawful ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul must be lifted appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 38 years after Chernobyl disaster, 12% of Belarus's territory is still contaminated
~ The French identify as Europeans – and yet are also notoriously Eurosceptic
~ For Europe to emulate Silicon Valley’s tech success, it should change its startup funding model
~ Does obesity really increase your risk of dementia?
~ Australia just made a billion-dollar bet on building the world’s first ‘useful’ quantum computer in Brisbane. Will it pay off?
~ What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?
~ Germany Falling Short in Curbing Anti-Muslim Racism
~ Does the AFL ban on skinfold testing avoid fat shaming – or has footy ‘gone soft’?
~ Long before politicians called to ‘stop the boats’, First Nations people welcomed arrivals from Indonesia
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk — here’s why the risk to humans is likely low
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter