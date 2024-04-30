Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
If you spend a lot of time exploring fitness content online, you might have come across the concept of heart rate zones. Heart rate zone training has become more popular in recent years partly because of the boom in wearable technology which, among other functions, allows people to easily track their heart rates.

Heart rate zones reflect different levels of intensity during aerobic exercise. They’re most often based on a percentage of your maximum heart rate, which is the highest number of beats your…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia just made a billion-dollar bet on building the world’s first ‘useful’ quantum computer in Brisbane. Will it pay off?
~ Germany Falling Short in Curbing Anti-Muslim Racism
~ Does the AFL ban on skinfold testing avoid fat shaming – or has footy ‘gone soft’?
~ Long before politicians called to ‘stop the boats’, First Nations people welcomed arrivals from Indonesia
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk — here’s why the risk to humans is likely low
~ 364,000 New Zealanders rely on an accommodation supplement – but these 3 flaws need fixing
~ We found pesticides in a third of Australian frogs we tested. Did these cause mass deaths?
~ ‘Abject failure’: why Australia’s scheme to curb foreign influence doesn’t work and can’t be fixed
~ India/Global: New technologies in automated social protection systems can threaten human rights
~ Use of Entity Resolution in India: Shining a light on how new forms of automation can deny people access to welfare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter