Human Rights Observatory

Long before politicians called to ‘stop the boats’, First Nations people welcomed arrivals from Indonesia

By Will McCallum, PhD Candidate - School of Communication and Creative Arts, Deakin University
Simon Wilmot, Senior Lecturer, Film, Deakin University
Earlier this year, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of not supporting Operation Sovereign Borders – the military-led border security operation that has “closed Australia’s borders to unauthorised maritime arrivals”.

It’s a proven line of attack from the Coalition, who claimed to have “stopped the boats” – almost all of which originate from Indonesia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
