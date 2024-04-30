Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany Falling Short in Curbing Anti-Muslim Racism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators mark the anniversary of a far-right extremist attack on February 19, 2020 in Hanau, Germany, that killed nine persons of predominantly Muslim background, February 17, 2024. © 2024 Hasan Bratic, picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Berlin, April 30, 2024) – The German government is falling short in protecting Muslims and people perceived to be Muslims from racism amid rising incidents of hate and discrimination, Human Rights Watch said today. The absence of a working definition of anti-Muslim racism and a lack of official data on incidents and of investment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
