‘Abject failure’: why Australia’s scheme to curb foreign influence doesn’t work and can’t be fixed
By Shireen Morris, Associate Professor and Director of the Radical Centre Reform Lab at Macquarie University Law School, Macquarie University
Sarah Sorial, Associate Dean Research Training and Performance, Faculty of Arts, Macquarie University
The scheme is not working to increase transparency or prevent foreign interference. The registration site attracts little traffic, and most Australians probably don’t know the scheme exists.
- Monday, April 29, 2024