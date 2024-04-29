Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India/Global: New technologies in automated social protection systems can threaten human rights

By Amnesty International
Governments must ensure automated social protection systems are fit for purpose and do not prevent people eligible for welfare from receiving it, Amnesty International said today as it published a technical explainer on the underlying technology behind Samagra Vedika, an algorithmic system that has been used in India’s Telangana state since 2016.  The technical explainer […] The post India/Global: New technologies in automated social protection systems can threaten human rights   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk — here’s why the risk to humans is likely low
~ 364,000 New Zealanders rely on an accommodation supplement – but these 3 flaws need fixing
~ We found pesticides in a third of Australian frogs we tested. Did these cause mass deaths?
~ ‘Abject failure’: why Australia’s scheme to curb foreign influence doesn’t work and can’t be fixed
~ Use of Entity Resolution in India: Shining a light on how new forms of automation can deny people access to welfare
~ Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s departing first minister, and the art of the resignation speech
~ How a digital archive is preserving Canada’s history of LGBTQ+ activism
~ NZ started discussing AUKUS ‘Tier 2’ involvement in 2021, newly released details reveal
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk. Here’s why the risk to humans is likely low.
~ Tech-based sexual harassment at work is common, male-dominated and often intended to cause harm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter