Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s departing first minister, and the art of the resignation speech

By Colin Alexander, Senior Lecturer in Political Communications, Nottingham Trent University
Humza Yousaf’s resignation as first minister of Scotland was, in the end, expected, after a chain of events made his position untenable. It was trailed from early in the morning that he would be resigning, so when he finally addressed the media at lunchtime, there was no sense of shock in the room.

The departure speeches of government leaders are of course as varied as the reasons for which they are given. But there are consistencies across the genre, too.

Such speeches are usually between about 12 and 20 minutes long and follow what is crudely called the “turd sandwich”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a digital archive is preserving Canada’s history of LGBTQ+ activism
~ NZ started discussing AUKUS ‘Tier 2’ involvement in 2021, newly released details reveal
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk. Here’s why the risk to humans is likely low.
~ Tech-based sexual harassment at work is common, male-dominated and often intended to cause harm
~ ‘Stop talking and start doing.’ Rosie Batty on trolls, accidental advocacy and treating domestic violence for what it is: terrorism
~ When supplies resume, should governments subsidise drugs like Ozempic for weight loss? We asked 5 experts
~ Think all chemicals are bad? From our food to your phone, modern life relies on them
~ Vietnam, brutalist architecture, fees and Gaza: how student protests shaped Australian universities
~ It’s time to strike an environmental grand bargain between businesses, governments and conservationists – and stop doing things the hard way
~ Cops on campus: Why police crackdowns on student protesters are so dangerous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter