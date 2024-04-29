Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a digital archive is preserving Canada’s history of LGBTQ+ activism

By Pascale Dangoisse, Postdoctoral Fellow, Humanities Data Lab, University of Ottawa and Toronto Metropolitan University, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Constance Crompton, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Digital Humanities, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Michelle Schwartz, Librarian, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Lesbian and Gay Liberation in Canada project uses a new online database to record the events, places, people, organizations and publications that have formed Canada’s LGBTQ+ rights movement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s departing first minister, and the art of the resignation speech
~ NZ started discussing AUKUS ‘Tier 2’ involvement in 2021, newly released details reveal
~ U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk. Here’s why the risk to humans is likely low.
~ Tech-based sexual harassment at work is common, male-dominated and often intended to cause harm
~ ‘Stop talking and start doing.’ Rosie Batty on trolls, accidental advocacy and treating domestic violence for what it is: terrorism
~ When supplies resume, should governments subsidise drugs like Ozempic for weight loss? We asked 5 experts
~ Think all chemicals are bad? From our food to your phone, modern life relies on them
~ Vietnam, brutalist architecture, fees and Gaza: how student protests shaped Australian universities
~ It’s time to strike an environmental grand bargain between businesses, governments and conservationists – and stop doing things the hard way
~ Cops on campus: Why police crackdowns on student protesters are so dangerous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter