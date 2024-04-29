How a digital archive is preserving Canada’s history of LGBTQ+ activism
By Pascale Dangoisse, Postdoctoral Fellow, Humanities Data Lab, University of Ottawa and Toronto Metropolitan University, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Constance Crompton, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Digital Humanities, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Michelle Schwartz, Librarian, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Lesbian and Gay Liberation in Canada project uses a new online database to record the events, places, people, organizations and publications that have formed Canada’s LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 29, 2024