Human Rights Observatory

U.S. has found H5N1 flu virus in milk. Here’s why the risk to humans is likely low.

By Lawrence Goodridge, Professor, Department of Food Science, University of Guelph
J Scott Weese, Professor, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph
H5N1 influenza has been reported in dairy cows, and detected in milk. Here’s a look at what’s known about how pasteurization affects the virus and the safety of consuming H5N1-contaminated milk.The Conversation


