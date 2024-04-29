Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What your feet can tell you about your health

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
From skin to hair, scabs and even tears, the external appearance of the body can offer clues about the state of your health.

But there’s another part of the anatomy that’s often overlooked: the feet.

Feet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Andy and the Odd Socks: how a rock concert for kids sends a powerful message about social identity
~ Four myths about vertical farming debunked by an expert
~ Queen Macbeth by Val McDermid: an invigorating romp that cleaves to the real history of Macbeth’s wife
~ Many old books contain toxic chemicals – here’s how to spot them
~ Russia has tightened its hold over the Sahel region – and now it’s looking to Africa’s west coast
~ Electric cars pile up at European ports as Chinese firms struggle to find buyers
~ Is the Rwanda plan acting as a deterrent? Here’s what the evidence says about this approach
~ What do the Turkish local elections mean for the country’s 4 million refugees?
~ Wild bees are under threat from domestic bees, invasive species, pathogens and climate change — but we can help
~ Iraq: Authorities must urgently repeal new law criminalizing same-sex relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter