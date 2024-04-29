Tolerance.ca
Many old books contain toxic chemicals – here’s how to spot them

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
In our modern society, we rarely consider books to be dangerous items. However, certain books contain elements so hazardous that they require scrutiny before being placed on the shelves of public libraries, bookstores or even private homes.

The Poisonous Book Project, a collaborative research project between Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and the University of Delaware, is dedicated to cataloguing such books. Their concern is not with the content written on the pages, but with the physical components of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
