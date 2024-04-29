Russia has tightened its hold over the Sahel region – and now it’s looking to Africa’s west coast
By Olumba E. Ezenwa, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
John Sunday Ojo, Doctoral Researcher at the School of Area Studies, History, Politics, and Literature, University of Portsmouth
Armed troops in Niger overthrew the government in July 2023, seizing power for themselves. The following months were rife with speculation that the military government would align with Moscow and possibly form ties with the Russian military or its associates.
This has now become a reality, to the detriment of western interests in…
- Monday, April 29, 2024