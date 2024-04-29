Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wild bees are under threat from domestic bees, invasive species, pathogens and climate change — but we can help

By Sebastian Irazuzta, PhD candidate, Biology, McMaster University
Noah Stegman, PhD Student, Earth & Environmental Science, McMaster University
Susan A. Dudley, Professor, Biology, McMaster University
Wild bees face risks from domesticated bees, habitat loss, and climate change. Supporting bee diversity in Ontario is an important component of promoting a healthy environment.The Conversation


