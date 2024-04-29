Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Authorities must urgently repeal new law criminalizing same-sex relations

By Amnesty International
The Iraqi authorities’ passing of a law that penalizes same-sex relations with up to 15 years in prison is yet another blow to the LGBTI community in the country, said Amnesty International today.   Responding to the news the organization’s Iraq Researcher Razaw Salihy said:   “LGBTI individuals in Iraq endure relentless intimidation and violence at the […] The post Iraq: Authorities must urgently repeal new law criminalizing same-sex relations  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Andy and the Odd Socks: how a rock concert for kids sends a powerful message about social identity
~ Four myths about vertical farming debunked by an expert
~ Queen Macbeth by Val McDermid: an invigorating romp that cleaves to the real history of Macbeth’s wife
~ What your feet can tell you about your health
~ Many old books contain toxic chemicals – here’s how to spot them
~ Russia has tightened its hold over the Sahel region – and now it’s looking to Africa’s west coast
~ Electric cars pile up at European ports as Chinese firms struggle to find buyers
~ Is the Rwanda plan acting as a deterrent? Here’s what the evidence says about this approach
~ What do the Turkish local elections mean for the country’s 4 million refugees?
~ Wild bees are under threat from domestic bees, invasive species, pathogens and climate change — but we can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter