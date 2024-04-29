Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Civilians killed and injured as attacks on power and rail systems intensify

An increase in civilian casualties caused by intensifying attacks from the Russian armed forces against Ukraine’s electric power infrastructure and railway system calls for concern, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said on Monday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU Parliament condemns the reintroduction of Georgia's foreign agent bill
~ Uganda’s tax system isn’t bringing in enough revenue, but is targeting small business the answer?
~ Is the London mayoral race tightening? New poll shows Sadiq Khan leads Susan Hall by 13 points
~ Gum arabic from Africa’s acacia trees in the Sahel is used in hundreds of products: what’s worth knowing
~ Young middle-class Nigerians are desperate to leave the country: insights into why
~ Dan Poulter defects from Tories to Labour: inside the art of switching teams
~ Saudi Arabia: Halt Executions of Child Offenders
~ Togo: Elections against a backdrop of muzzling dissenting voices
~ An activist translates Minecraft, manga, and Harry Potter from Russian into the Chuvash language
~ First regional elections in Togolese history: An interview with Paul Amegakpo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter