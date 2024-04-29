Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the London mayoral race tightening? New poll shows Sadiq Khan leads Susan Hall by 13 points

By Elizabeth Simon, Postdoctoral Researcher in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
With just days to go until local election day on May 2 2024, it appears that the London mayoral race may be narrowing.

Our new poll suggests that the incumbent, Sadiq Khan, now leads his chief rival, the Conservative candidate Susan Hall, by just 13 percentage points. Commissioned by the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Civilians killed and injured as attacks on power and rail systems intensify
~ EU Parliament condemns the reintroduction of Georgia's foreign agent bill
~ Uganda’s tax system isn’t bringing in enough revenue, but is targeting small business the answer?
~ Gum arabic from Africa’s acacia trees in the Sahel is used in hundreds of products: what’s worth knowing
~ Young middle-class Nigerians are desperate to leave the country: insights into why
~ Dan Poulter defects from Tories to Labour: inside the art of switching teams
~ Saudi Arabia: Halt Executions of Child Offenders
~ Togo: Elections against a backdrop of muzzling dissenting voices
~ An activist translates Minecraft, manga, and Harry Potter from Russian into the Chuvash language
~ First regional elections in Togolese history: An interview with Paul Amegakpo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter