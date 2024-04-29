Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young middle-class Nigerians are desperate to leave the country: insights into why

By Jing Jing Liu, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, MacEwan University
There’s more to ‘survival migration’ than an escape from poverty or war: even the middle class can feel they have to leave to survive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Civilians killed and injured as attacks on power and rail systems intensify
~ EU Parliament condemns the reintroduction of Georgia's foreign agent bill
~ Uganda’s tax system isn’t bringing in enough revenue, but is targeting small business the answer?
~ Is the London mayoral race tightening? New poll shows Sadiq Khan leads Susan Hall by 13 points
~ Gum arabic from Africa’s acacia trees in the Sahel is used in hundreds of products: what’s worth knowing
~ Dan Poulter defects from Tories to Labour: inside the art of switching teams
~ Saudi Arabia: Halt Executions of Child Offenders
~ Togo: Elections against a backdrop of muzzling dissenting voices
~ An activist translates Minecraft, manga, and Harry Potter from Russian into the Chuvash language
~ First regional elections in Togolese history: An interview with Paul Amegakpo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter