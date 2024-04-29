Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain and France are forging a new alliance over backing for Ukraine – and aim to bring Nato partners with them

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
One hundred and twenty years after the Entente Cordiale, Britain and France are forging a new alliance.

The original 1904 agreement paved the way for a stronger relationship between the two countries, but this time the nations aim to use their partnership to patch up European commitment to Ukraine and exert pressure on the US.

In a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
