Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mpox: why the virus’s continued, rapid mutation since the 2022 global outbreak remains a concern

By Cheryl Walter, Lecturer in Biomedical Science, University of Hull
In 2022, as the world was slowly beginning to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an outbreak of mpox – then still called monkeypox – began spreading at an alarming rate in many countries worldwide. Confirmed cases were cropping up in places where the disease wasn’t normally present (endemic) – and it was spreading quickly among certain groups.

Global mpox infections have fallen significantly since the height of this outbreak. But a recent paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ An activist translates Minecraft, manga, and Harry Potter from Russian into the Chuvash language
~ First regional elections in Togolese history: An interview with Paul Amegakpo
~ Council carnage, a potential Tory leadership challenge and a summer election? Seven things to look out for this week in UK politics
~ Britain and France are forging a new alliance over backing for Ukraine – and aim to bring Nato partners with them
~ LVMH succession planning: keeping it in the family when you’re the world’s richest man
~ Burnout hits people with creative jobs too – here’s how to avoid it
~ Mangroves: we used freely-available satellite images to track climate-resilient forests
~ New homicide statistics show surge in intimate partner killings – and huge disparity in First Nations victims
~ Ghosted, orbited, breadcrumbed? A psychotherapist breaks down some perils of digital dating and how to cope
~ Why are some people faster than others? 2 exercise scientists explain the secrets of running speed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter