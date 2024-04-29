Mangroves: we used freely-available satellite images to track climate-resilient forests
By Reshma Sunkur, Researcher, Environmental Sciences, University of Technology, Mauritius
Komali Kantamaneni, Co-Director, United Nations- SPIDER- UK Regional Support Office, Senior Research Fellow, School of Engineering, Preston, UK, University of Central Lancashire
Mangroves are one of most important ecosystems on the world’s coasts. They absorb the impact of storms, prevent erosion, provide food and safety for fish and other animals and can store huge amounts of carbon in the mud that builds up below them.
However, due to their delicate location in the transition zone between the land and the sea, they also face several human-made threats such as pollution and climate change-driven sea level rise.
That’s why it is critical to get updated and accurate information on the whereabouts and extent of mangrove forests in order to conserve…
- Monday, April 29, 2024