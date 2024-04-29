Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teens see social media algorithms as accurate reflections of themselves, study finds

By Nora McDonald, Assistant Professor of Information Technology, George Mason University
Social media apps regularly present teens with algorithmically selected content often described as “for you,” suggesting, by implication, that the curated content is not just “for you” but also “about you” – a mirror reflecting important signals about the person you are.

All users of social media are exposed to these signals, but researchers understand that teens are at an especially malleable stage in the formation of personal identity. Scholars have begun to demonstrate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ An activist translates Minecraft, manga, and Harry Potter from Russian into the Chuvash language
~ First regional elections in Togolese history: An interview with Paul Amegakpo
~ Council carnage, a potential Tory leadership challenge and a summer election? Seven things to look out for this week in UK politics
~ Britain and France are forging a new alliance over backing for Ukraine – and aim to bring Nato partners with them
~ LVMH succession planning: keeping it in the family when you’re the world’s richest man
~ Mpox: why the virus’s continued, rapid mutation since the 2022 global outbreak remains a concern
~ Burnout hits people with creative jobs too – here’s how to avoid it
~ Mangroves: we used freely-available satellite images to track climate-resilient forests
~ New homicide statistics show surge in intimate partner killings – and huge disparity in First Nations victims
~ Ghosted, orbited, breadcrumbed? A psychotherapist breaks down some perils of digital dating and how to cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter