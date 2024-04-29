Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No threat to farm land: just 1,200 square kilometres can fulfil Australia’s solar and wind energy needs

By Andrew Blakers, Professor of Engineering, Australian National University
Yes we need land for solar panels, wind farms, batteries, pumped hydro, transmission lines and so on. But the amount of land is surprisingly small, when you do the sums. Here’s why.The Conversation


