Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: ‘Disappeared’ Critic Resurfaces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak © 2022 Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak/Facebook (Nairobi) – The reappearance in a South Sudan court of a former refugee who had been forcibly disappeared more than a year ago points up the urgent need to reform the National Security Service (NSS), Human Rights Watch said today. South Sudan authorities should urgently put an end to the agency’s arbitrary arrests and detentions of critics, activists and members of civil society, some of which constitute enforced disappearances, a sign of troubling regression in the country’s human rights landscape.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
