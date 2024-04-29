Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imran Khan's conflict with the military establishment in Pakistan, and his political future

By Maheen Waheed
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and jailed politician Imran Khan's recent tweet has stirred significant controversy on social media, sparking debates and speculation about his and his party's political future.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
