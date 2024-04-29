‘Invisible’ consultants help companies write sustainability reports. Here’s why that’s a problem
By Hendri Yulius Wijaya, PhD Student in Political Science (Joint Supervision with Business School), The University of Melbourne
Kate Macdonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, The University of Melbourne
Sustainability reporting isn’t about producing marketing material. It’s an opportunity for companies to honestly share the risks of doing business and present an action plan for addressing them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 28, 2024