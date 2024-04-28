Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National cabinet to meet on violence against women, with Albanese saying everyone ‘must do better’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Tackling violence against women will be the sole agenda item for a national cabinet meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has convened for Wednesday.

The meeting, held remotely, follows thousands of Australians attending rallies across the country, as community anger surges over the horrific number of women killed so far this year.

One topic is expected to be bail laws. NSW already has an inquiry, after a man charged with crimes against a woman was granted bail and then allegedly killed her.

Albanese was at the Canberra rally on Sunday, where he received…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How not to counter the radical right
~ Your AI therapist is not your therapist: The dangers of relying on AI mental health chatbots
~ Women caregivers need more support to manage their responsibilities and well-being
~ How literature teachers can create anti-racist classrooms
~ Is scientific discovery driven by great individuals or by great teams?
~ Margaret Busby: how a pioneering Ghanaian publisher put African women’s writing on the map
~ Talking to teens about sex: advice for parents on when, how, what to say and why it’s so important
~ Owning a gun in South Africa offers some safety, but risks run high for users and society – expert
~ How high can I jump on the Moon? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
~ Fifty shades of black in Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter