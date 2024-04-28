Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How not to counter the radical right

By Rita Abrahamsen, Professor of International Politics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Michael Williams, Professor of International Politics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Trying to silence the radical right isn’t the way forward. Not only is it likely to backfire, it will probably galvanize the movement’s leaders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
