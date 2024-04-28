Your AI therapist is not your therapist: The dangers of relying on AI mental health chatbots
By Zoha Khawaja, Master of Science Student, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Jean-Christophe Bélisle-Pipon, Assistant Professor in Health Ethics, Simon Fraser University
AI-powered mental health chatbots have the advantage of being easily accessible. However, users may overestimate their therapeutic benefits and underestimate their limitations.
