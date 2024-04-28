Tolerance.ca
Is scientific discovery driven by great individuals or by great teams?

By Denisa Mindruta, Professeur Associé en Stratégie et Politique d'Entreprise, HEC Paris Business School
“This isn’t mine; this is one for the team,” said Succession star Kieran Culkin as he accepted the Best Actor award at this year’s Golden Globes. It’s a familiar aspect of Hollywood awards speeches – a reminder that the stars dazzling us on screen could not exist without the people who support them. “It’s been said, but it’s a team effort, this show,” said Succession creator Jesse Armstrong at the awards, underlining the same sentiment.

Hollywood speeches aside, we do seem to focus…The Conversation


