Human Rights Observatory

Margaret Busby: how a pioneering Ghanaian publisher put African women’s writing on the map

By Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, Poet and lecturer in Creative Writing, University of the Witwatersrand
Published in 1992, Daughters of Africa is a groundbreaking volume of writing by women of African descent. It was followed by an expanded second edition, New Daughters of Africa, in 2019. The mind behind the books is pioneering Ghanaian-born publisher, writer and editor Margaret…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
