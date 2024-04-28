Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Owning a gun in South Africa offers some safety, but risks run high for users and society – expert

By Guy Lamb, Criminologist / Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Firearms may provide firearm owners with a means of self-defence in confrontations with criminals, but the unlawful use of a licensed firearm can have negative legal consequences.The Conversation


