Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How high can I jump on the Moon? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast

By Eloise Stevens, Host, The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast
Imagine you’re lucky enough to travel all the way to the Moon, and you’re bouncing around in your space suit, exploring its surface. How high could you jump?

That’s what Miles, aged nine, from London, wanted to know. And so we found him an expert in astrophysics to help find the answer!

Listen to The Conversation’s Curious Kids, a podcast where kids get answers direct from experts.