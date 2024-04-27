Tolerance.ca
A new dash for copper is underway – how will it play out? Expert Q&A

By Sambit Bhattacharyya, Professor of Economics, University of Sussex
Copper is in the headlines after Australian mining giant BHP made a bid for UK-based rival Anglo American, valuing the company at US$39 billion (£31 billion). Together, the two companies would control around 10% of the world copper market.

Though Anglo American has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
