Human Rights Observatory

Global: UN Special Rapporteur is right to raise human rights concerns about carbon markets

By Amnesty International
Reacting to a call by the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples to consider a moratorium on carbon markets, Amnesty International’s Advisor on Indigenous Rights, Chris Chapman, said: “The UN Special Rapporteur is right to raise human rights concerns about the workings of carbon markets. Polluters can use them to offset – […] The post Global: UN Special Rapporteur is right to raise human rights concerns about carbon markets appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
