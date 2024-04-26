Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On X, Elon Musk pushes a campaign against a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice

By Global Voices Brazil
Since criticizing De Moraes on X, Musk turned the decisions taken by the Brazilian Supreme Court against disinformation into a global debate pushed by influencers and bolsonarista politicians online


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Universities Should Respect Right to Protest
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office deeply alarmed at reported killing of 220 villagers
~ A new dash for copper is underway - how will it play out? Expert Q&A
~ Why does it feel so cold in the UK right now – and when will it warm up?
~ Artificial sweetener could harm your gut and the microbes that live there – new study
~ Gaza war: ‘no evidence’ of Hamas infiltration of UN aid agency, says report – but US and UK dither on funding while famine takes hold
~ Five books by Maryse Condé to introduce you to the award-winning Guadeloupian writer
~ How maps are used and abused in times of conflict
~ African Governments Falling Short on Healthcare Funding
~ Guinea Massacre Trial Enters Final Stage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter