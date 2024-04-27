Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Ministerial Decision Advances Justice

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Lebanon’s Council of Ministers issued a decision on April 26, 2024, instructing the Foreign Affairs Ministry to file a declaration with the International Criminal Court (ICC) registrar accepting the court’s jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes within the court’s jurisdiction on Lebanese territory since October 7, 2023. Play Video Read a text description of this video VO: On October 13, 2023, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed Issam Abdullah, a Reuters journalist. The attack injured six other journalists from Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: UN Special Rapporteur is right to raise human rights concerns about carbon markets
~ On X, Elon Musk pushes a campaign against a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice
~ US Universities Should Respect Right to Protest
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office deeply alarmed at reported killing of 220 villagers
~ A new dash for copper is underway - how will it play out? Expert Q&A
~ Why does it feel so cold in the UK right now – and when will it warm up?
~ Artificial sweetener could harm your gut and the microbes that live there – new study
~ Gaza war: ‘no evidence’ of Hamas infiltration of UN aid agency, says report – but US and UK dither on funding while famine takes hold
~ Five books by Maryse Condé to introduce you to the award-winning Guadeloupian writer
~ How maps are used and abused in times of conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter