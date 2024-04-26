Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does it feel so cold in the UK right now – and when will it warm up?

By Helen Hooker, Research Scientist in Hydrometeorology, University of Reading
It looks like spring, but it doesn’t feel anything like it. The trees have green leaves, the flowers are blooming, yet it’s hard to believe that next week is May, because it feels so cold.

It won’t come as a surprise that temperatures have been well below average this week, especially in eastern areas of the UK where they’ve stayed stubbornly in single digits. The atmospheric observatory at the University of Reading indicates the average daily maximum temperature for April so far is 14.4°C…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office deeply alarmed at reported killing of 220 villagers
~ A new dash for copper is underway - how will it play out? Expert Q&A
~ Artificial sweetener could harm your gut and the microbes that live there – new study
~ Gaza war: ‘no evidence’ of Hamas infiltration of UN aid agency, says report – but US and UK dither on funding while famine takes hold
~ Five books by Maryse Condé to introduce you to the award-winning Guadeloupian writer
~ How maps are used and abused in times of conflict
~ African Governments Falling Short on Healthcare Funding
~ Guinea Massacre Trial Enters Final Stage
~ Kenyan doctors’ strike: the government keeps failing to hold up its end of the bargain
~ Humza Yousaf is fighting for his political life – but here’s why you shouldn’t expect a snap election in Scotland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter