Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Governments Falling Short on Healthcare Funding

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Empty beds in a ward at the Kiambu Referral Hospital, Kenya, as doctors and medical practitioners strike to demand payment of their salaries and other grievances, April 23, 2024. © 2024 Monicah Mwangi/Reuters (Washington, DC) – African governments are falling far short in their commitments to prioritize public spending on health care, contributing to widespread inequalities in healthcare access and outcomes, Human Rights Watch and the Kampala-based Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) said today. As the 23rd anniversary of African Union states’ historic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
