Kenyan doctors’ strike: the government keeps failing to hold up its end of the bargain

By Kahura Mundia, Lecturer, Medical Law and Ethics, University of Nairobi
At least 4,000 doctors are employed in Kenya’s public healthcare sector. Almost all of them went on strike on 14 March 2024, demanding the implementation of a labour agreement signed with the government in 2017. The agreement promised higher salaries, better working conditions and the recruitment of doctors. The Kenyan government said it didn’t…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
