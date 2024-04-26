Tolerance.ca
TikTok users claim freezing bread can make it healthier – here’s what the science actually says

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Several recent TikToks have claimed that freezing bread actually makes it healthier. Some of these mention there’s research which backs up the claims. But is this food tip as good as social media influencers suggest?

The science behind it is actually sound, albeit a little confusing. But the actual health effects are not nearly as significant as they’ve been made out to be.

When bread is cooked, it transforms the moist, bubble-filled dough into a soft fluffy loaf. The heat of the oven,…The Conversation


