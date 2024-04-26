Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pedro Sánchez’s ‘letter to the citizens’ of Spain assessed by a political communications expert

By Carmen Beatriz Fernández, Profesora de Comunicación Política en la UNAV, el IESA y Pforzheim, Universidad de Navarra
Pedro Sánchez has taken a controversial five day pause to reconsider his position at the head of Spain’s government. This ambitious gamble has put him in the spotlight once again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s constitution was set up as the bedrock of its democracy: it’s been challenged over last 30 years, but has held firm
~ ‘Polite littering’ is a rubbish problem – here’s why the British approach to tackling clean ups is not working
~ TikTok users claim freezing bread can make it healthier – here’s what the science actually says
~ Purple Hibiscus: Ibrahim Mahama’s Barbican installation wraps the brutalist building in bright cloth and reveals a hidden history
~ Liz Truss’s lessons on how not to be a prime minister
~ Focus on Rwanda’s safety is a distraction from the dangerous conditions for asylum seekers in the UK
~ Think you’ll never retire? Here are four things young people can do to prepare
~ Philadelphia has a lot more deadly shootings than expected for a big city − and NYC is much safer, new study says
~ Cybersecurity researchers spotlight a new ransomware threat – be careful where you upload files
~ Under the influence and under arrest − what happens if you’re drunk in the interrogation room?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter