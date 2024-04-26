Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor facing heavy defeat in Queensland, but faring better in federal polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Queensland Premier Steven Miles’ net-approval rating was the worst for a leader in the state since YouGov started doing polls for The Courier Mail.The Conversation


