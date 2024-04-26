Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting to know Alexandra Philbin: A Q&A with an Irish language activist

By Rising Voices
Europe's linguistic diversity is increasingly finding a home online. Rising Voices’ @EuroDigitalLang campaign showcases narratives from a language activist who will be sharing digital initiatives working with the Irish language.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
