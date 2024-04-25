Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We reconstructed landscapes that greeted the first humans in Australia around 65,000 years ago

By Tristan Salles, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Ian Moffat, Associate Professor of Archaeological Science, Flinders University
Laurent Husson, Earth sciences researcher, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Manon Lorcery, PhD Candidate, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor, Southern Cross University
By detailing the landscape at the time of first humans’ migration into Australia, we can better understand how people travelled and where they settled.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
