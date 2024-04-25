Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Longer-lasting ozone holes over Antarctica expose seal pups and penguin chicks to much more UV

By Sharon Robinson, Distinguished Professor and Deputy Director of ARC Securing Antarctica's Environmental Future (SAEF), University of Wollongong, University of Wollongong
Laura Revell, Associate Professor in Environmental Physics, University of Canterbury
Rachele Ossola, Postdoctoral fellow, Colorado State University
Over the last 25 years, the ozone hole which forming over Antarctica each spring has started to shrink.

But over the last four years, even as the hole has shrunk it has persisted for an unusually long time. Our new research found that instead of closing up during November it has stayed open well into December. This is early summer – the crucial period of new plant growth in coastal Antarctica and the peak breeding season for penguins and seals.

That’s a worry. When the ozone hole forms,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How visas for social care workers may be exacerbating exploitation in the sector
~ Why the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service should be designated as a provincial police service
~ Detaining migrants in prisons violates human rights and risks abuses
~ Granting legal ‘personhood’ to nature is a growing movement – can it stem biodiversity loss?
~ Friday essay: Project 2025, the policy substance behind Trump’s showmanship, reveals a radical plan to reshape the world
~ New rock art discoveries in Eastern Sudan tell a tale of ancient cattle, the ‘green Sahara’ and climate catastrophe
~ Will checking character references really help you find the best candidate for a job?
~ China’s money only goes so far – Kokoda shows why history binds PNG and Australia in a far deeper way
~ We spoke to young people about sexual consent. They understand the concept, but don’t always ask in the moment
~ As campus protests escalate surrounding the Israel-Gaza war, Ontario’s Bill 166 is not the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter