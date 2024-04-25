Tolerance.ca
Trump’s immunity arguments at Supreme Court highlight dangers − while prosecutors stress larger danger of removing legal accountability

By Claire B. Wofford, Associate Professor of Political Science, College of Charleston
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on April 25, 2024, in a case that will change the course of American history. That case is Trump v. United States, in which the justices have been asked to decide whether and to what extent former President Donald Trump – or any president – can be criminally prosecuted for actions taken while in office.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
